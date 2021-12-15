SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $5.23 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $31,831.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00011035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

