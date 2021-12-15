Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

