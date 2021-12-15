SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.0 days.

Shares of SWONF stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

