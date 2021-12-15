SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.0 days.
Shares of SWONF stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
About SoftwareONE
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.