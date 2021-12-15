Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 17,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

