Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

