SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
SomaLogic stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
