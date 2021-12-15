Somerset Capital Management LLP Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.9% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,190.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,572.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

