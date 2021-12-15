Somerset Capital Management LLP Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,800 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 17.0% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.68% of Yum China worth $166,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

