SOMESING Market Cap Reaches $148.02 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $148.02 million and $9.10 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.81 or 0.07975938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.04 or 1.00411929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

