Sonar Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Sonar has a market cap of $15.27 million and $87,329.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

