SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.81. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
