SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $12.81. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.