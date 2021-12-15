SORA Market Capitalization Tops $55.11 Million (XOR)

SORA (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for about $134.86 or 0.00276710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SORA has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. SORA has a total market cap of $55.11 million and $1.52 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SORA Coin Profile

SORA (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,643 coins. The official website for SORA is sora.org . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

