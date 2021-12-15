Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

