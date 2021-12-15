Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.
Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
