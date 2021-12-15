Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.
Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
