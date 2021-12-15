Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

