SP Asset Management Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

