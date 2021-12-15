SP Asset Management Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

