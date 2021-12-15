SP Asset Management Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

