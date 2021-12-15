SparkPoint Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,840.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $785,192.59 and approximately $137,840.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

