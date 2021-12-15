Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DALXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

DALXF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

