SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

