Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

