Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 53.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $1,512,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

