Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,702 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after acquiring an additional 112,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

