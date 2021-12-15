Spire Wealth Management Has $289,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $294.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

