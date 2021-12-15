Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.