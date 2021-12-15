Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,192,456 shares of company stock valued at $58,356,230. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

