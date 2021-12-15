Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.