Spire Wealth Management Sells 288 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,819,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.