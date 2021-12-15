Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

