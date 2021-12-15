SpreadCoin (SPR) Market Cap Hits $27,463.25

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $27,463.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

