Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 650,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 650,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

