State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

