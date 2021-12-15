State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

