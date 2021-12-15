State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $34,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $386.38 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

