State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $404.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.