State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

