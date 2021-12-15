State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 323 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

