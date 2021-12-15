State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,140 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $130,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

