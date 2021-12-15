State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,558 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.