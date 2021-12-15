Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407,841 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,334,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,767,154 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

