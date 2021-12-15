Stephens Inc. AR Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

