Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.35% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $428.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.63. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $338.18 and a 12-month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

