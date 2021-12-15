Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 128,299 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Guidewire Software worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 134,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.