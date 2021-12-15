Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $79,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

