Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Trex worth $74,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

TREX stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

