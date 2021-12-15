Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,313,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

