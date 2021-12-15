Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,482 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 567.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,827. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74.

