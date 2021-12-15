Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

IBM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

