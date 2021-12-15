Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Oracle stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 257,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.