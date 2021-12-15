Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 44,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,429. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.